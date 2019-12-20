Play

Jones (ankle) will start Sunday's game at Washington.

Following a limited practice Wednesday and full participation Thursday, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the rookie will return to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon. Jones will face a Washington defense that ranks 19th in both fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4), with the team's Week 16 injury report hinting at a matchup that's more favorable than the numbers suggest. Top pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan (calf) is on injured reserve, while starting cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring) both have been held out of practice this week.

