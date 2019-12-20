Giants' Daniel Jones: Confirmed as Week 16 starter
Jones (ankle) will start Sunday's game at Washington.
Following a limited practice Wednesday and full participation Thursday, coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the rookie will return to the starting lineup Sunday afternoon. Jones will face a Washington defense that ranks 19th in both fantasy points allowed to quarterbacks and yards allowed per pass attempt (7.4), with the team's Week 16 injury report hinting at a matchup that's more favorable than the numbers suggest. Top pass rusher Ryan Kerrigan (calf) is on injured reserve, while starting cornerbacks Quinton Dunbar (hamstring) and Fabian Moreau (hamstring) both have been held out of practice this week.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Another full practice Thursday•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Practicing without limitations•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Working with starters again•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Eyeing Week 16 return•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Won't play this week•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Still limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 16, identifying risky plays,...
-
12/18 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew sifts through Week 16 matchups, highlighting the best starts...