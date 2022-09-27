Jones completed 20 of 37 passes for 196 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Monday's 23-16 loss to the Cowboys. He added 79 yards on the ground.

Jones' final stat line was ugly, as he failed to reach the end zone and averaged only 5.3 yards per attempt. However, he was let down at least in part by his offensive line as he was sacked five times and consistently pressured. Both Kenny Golladay and Sterling Shepard (knee) also had drops, so there was potential for Jones' line to be better. In addition, Jones showcased some playmaking ability by tallying 79 rushing yards --highlighted by scrambles of 17 and 14 yards. Despite some of the positives, Jones has failed to surpass 200 passing yards in any game and has only three total touchdowns across three matchups this season.