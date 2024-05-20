Jones (knee) took part in 7-on-7 drills during Monday's OTA, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

After signing a four-year, $160 million contract with the Giants last offseason, Jones didn't live up to increase in pay in 2023, mostly due to a neck injury and then a torn ACL that he suffered in his right knee Week 9. Overall, he completed 108 of 160 passes (67.5 percent) for 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions while taking 40 carries for 206 yards and another TD in six appearances. Since undergoing surgery Nov. 22, Jones progressed to throwing by late February and running and some cutting by early May, with the aim to receive full medical clearance by training camp. He's expected to retake the reins of the offense once he's healthy, but two of the options on the quarterback depth chart behind him (Drew Lock and Tommy DeVito) have starting experience under their belts.