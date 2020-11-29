Jones suffered a "pretty bad" hamstring injury during Sunday's 19-17 victory at Cincinnati that may force him to miss some time, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Jones logged just four offensive snaps in two stints after injuring his right hamstring in the third quarter, otherwise yielding QB duties to backup Colt McCoy. Afterward, coach Joe Judge told Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York that Jones was slated for an MRI and additional testing, but whatever is discovered it appears the Giants will be without the second-year signal-caller for at least one game. Expect clarity on Jones' health to emerge in due time.