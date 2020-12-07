Coach Joe Judge said Monday that he'll give Jones (hamstring) "every opportunity" to play Week 14, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Jones managed to practice in a limited capacity Friday, but he was nonetheless forced to sit out Sunday's upset win over the Seahawks due to his hamstring strain. He'll work to limit himself to a one-game absence by proving his health once the Giants resume practicing, though a decision on Jones' availability could realistically come down to the wire. Colt McCoy will start versus the Cardinals if Jones ends up sidelined again.