Jones completed 20 of 30 passes for 187 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in the Giants' 22-21 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 92 yards and lost a critical fourth-quarter fumble.

Jones' night, and the Giants season thus far as a whole, could largely be defined by a pair of individual moments within the back-and-forth affair. The first occurred in the third quarter, when the second-year quarterback bolted upfield from the pocket and appeared to have a clear path to a touchdown before tripping himself up at the Eagles' eight-yard line. While New York would ultimately score on that drive, Jones then saw his defense give up a pair of touchdowns to Carson Wentz and teammates on consecutive possessions in the fourth quarter, and he then lost control of the ball on a sack with 21 seconds left while trying to drive the Giants into field-goal range down by a point. Jones also has his triumphant moments in the form of touchdown passes to Golden Tate and the returning Sterling Shepard (toe) in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, and New York would likely not have been in the unfavorable last-drive position it found itself in had Evan Engram corralled a perfectly thrown downfield pass from Jones with 2:14 remaining. Jones' late miscue ultimately snuffed out any hopes of a victory, and thhe 2019 first-round pick will now look to regroup and prepare for a tough Week 8 Monday night showdown against the aggressive Buccaneers defense on Nov. 2.