Jones won't return to Sunday's game in Miami due to a neck issue, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Jones' injury came in the midst of getting sacked for the sixth time among 12 quarterback hits Sunday. At the point of his departure in the fourth quarter, he had completed 14 of 20 passes for 119 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions while rushing four times for 24 yards. Tyrod Taylor subbed in for Jones and will lead the Giants offense for as long as the latter is sidelined.