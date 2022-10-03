Jones completed eight of 13 passes for 71 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Bears. He rushed the ball six times for 68 yards and two touchdowns.

Jones briefly exited the game with an injured ankle in the third quarter, but he returned after only two possessions early in the fourth quarter. Even prior to the injury, the Giants clearly planned to run their offense through Saquon Barkley and the ground game, as they took to the air only 16 times combined between Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Instead, Jones got things done on the ground, racking up rushing touchdowns of 21 and eight yards. Jones has still yet to reach 200 passing yards in a game this season and the Giants aren't eager to make him the focal point of their offense. Finally, it worth be watching Jones' status moving forward, as he left open the possibility that he suffered a high ankle sprain, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.