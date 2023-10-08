Jones exited Sunday's game at Miami in the fourth quarter due to an undisclosed injury, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
After getting sacked for the sixth time Sunday, Jones appeared woozy getting to his feet before going to the sideline tent and eventually the locker room. As long as Jones is sidelined, Tyrod Taylor will direct the Giants offense.
