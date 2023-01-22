Jones completed 15 of 27 passes for 135 yards with no touchdowns and one interception in the Giants' 38-7 divisional-round loss to the Eagles on Saturday night. He also rushed six times for 24 yards and committed a fumble recovered by New York.

Jones' final numbers underscore how difficult a night it was for him against the Eagles' stalwart defense, which sacked him five times and hit him an additional three times. Jones averaged only five yards per attempt with Philadelphia successfully taking away any possibilities of downfield success, making it a very underwhelming finish to an otherwise highly successful season for Jones. The fifth-year pro thrived in head coach Brian Daboll's system, throwing for 3,205 yards with 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for a career-high 708 yards and seven touchdowns on 120 attempts. An impeding free agent at the start of the new league year, Jones may have done enough to earn a new contract in the Big Apple.