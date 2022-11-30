Jones wasn't sporting a brace on his knee or lower leg during Wednesday's practice, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

Jones has worn the brace at practice and during games since suffering a lower-body injury Week 4 against the Bears. He's averaged 6.9 carries for 36.9 yards in the Giants' subsequent seven subsequent games, which is more than he averaged in any of his first three NFL seasons but not quite up on par with his pace from Weeks 1 through 4 (7.8 attempts for 48.3 yards). After posting his two best totals for passing yardage in the past two games, Jones could use his feet more often in Sunday's home game against the Commanders.