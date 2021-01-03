Jones compoleted 17 of 25 pass attempts for two touchdowns and one interception while adding 17 yards on nine carries during Sunday's 23-19 win over the Cowboys.

Jones averaged an efficient 9.2 yards per attempt while completing 68 percent of his passes. He threw multiple touchdown passes for the first time in six appearances, connecting with Dante Pettis and Sterling Shepard from 33 and 10 yards out, respectively. Jones finishes the regular season shy of 3,000 passing yards and with a 11:10 TD:INT, but he could find himself playing in the postseason if the Eagles defeat Washington on Sunday night.