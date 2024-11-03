Jones completed 20 of 26 passes for 174 yards and two touchdowns while rushing seven times for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Commanders. He also lost a fumble.

Jones produced his first MetLife Stadium touchdown in 672 days with a two-yard touchdown pass to Chris Manhertz in the second quarter, but the much-maligned quarterback finished the first half with zero passing yards. He thought he had a three-yard touchdown pass to Wan'Dale Robinson in the third quarter, but it was called back due to a questionable offensive pass interference penalty. There was no doubt about Jones' two-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter, which was his first rushing score of the season and part of his second-highest rushing yardage total of the season, two shy of Jones' 56 rushing yards against the Bengals in Week 6. Jones tacked on a 35-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson later in the fourth, but the Giants' comeback attempt came up short, dropping New York to 2-7 heading into a Week 10 matchup against the Panthers in Munich, Germany.