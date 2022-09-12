Jones completed 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and added 25 rushing yards on six carries in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Titans.

The 25-year-old quarterback was mostly efficient when he had time to throw, but Jones was sacked five times and his one INT was nearly a back-breaker as he got picked off in the end zone early in the fourth quarter with the Giants down 20-13. After getting chewed out by new head coach Brian Daboll on the sideline, Jones rallied and led his team to a game-winning TD and two-point conversion inside the final two minutes. The jury is still out on whether Daboll can help Jones turn his career around, but he'll take some momentum and confidence into a Week 2 tilt against the Panthers.