Jones (hamstring) is expected to start Sunday against the Cardinals, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.

This reinforces the report that came Friday suggesting the second-year quarterback would miss just one game thanks to a balky hamstring. It's fair to assume some of Jones' athleticism will likely be hampered, but considering the draft capital invested in the quarterback last season, it's hard to imagine the team would trot out Jones unless he was healthy enough to make a difference on the field. That being said, it might not be a great matchup for Jones considering the Cardinals have allowed less than 250 passing yards in four of the last five games.