Jones agreed Monday to restructure his contract with the Giants, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

New York is converting $8.4 million of Jones' base salary for the 2023 season into a signing bonus, a move that creates $6.3 million in cap space for the team. The restructure could signal that the Giants intend to make another signing or trade prior to Sunday's regular-season opener against the Cowboys. As things currently stand, Jones is heading into the first season of his four-year, $160 million contract with a wide receiver corps housing all of Isaiah Hodgins, Darius Slayton, Parris Campbell, Wan'Dale Robinson (knee), Sterling Shepard and Jalin Hyatt, though his go-to offensive playmakers will likely be Darren Waller and Saquon Barkley.