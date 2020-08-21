Jones showed up in camp at 229 pounds, up from last year's 220, after working out and putting on extra muscle, ESPN reports.
Jones also worked to reduce his league-leading 18 fumbles and held players-only throwing sessions this spring. He has a good deal of upside in Year 2, given his skills, weapons and ability to add points with his now more substantial legs.
