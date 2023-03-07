Jones and the Giants agreed Tuesday on a four-year contract, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Per Pelissero, negotiations on Jones' deal came down to the wire ahead of the league deadline to assign franchise tags. The contract is reportedly worth $160 million, with $35 million in incentives. Now that the team has come to terms with Jones, the Giants are in line to use their tag on running back Saquon Barkley.
