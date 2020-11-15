Jones completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 244 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 10 against the Eagles. He added nine rushes for 64 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

Jones set the tone for the Giants' offensively on the first drive, connecting with Darius Slayton for a 22-yard gain prior to running in a 34-yard touchdown. While he didn't post massive numbers through air, Jones avoided turnovers and connected with a number of his receiving weapons to log four passes of 20 yards or more. Jones has led the Giants to two consecutive victories, combining to complete 44 of 62 pass attempts for 456 yards, two total touchdowns and no turnovers. The team now heads into their Week 11 bye.