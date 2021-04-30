With the Giants trading out of the 11th pick (Justin Fields), it appears they're entirely committed to Jones for this season at least. Moreover, they added another receiver, Kadarius Toney, with the 20th overall pick.

Jones now has Toney and Kenny Golladay to go along with Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard, Evan Engram and Saquon Barkley. The offensive line is still a question mark, but the Giants are doing everything they can to surround Jones with playmakers. By passing on Fields, the last of the top QB prospects, the team seems to be all-in on Jones, despite his uneven performance to date.