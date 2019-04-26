Giants' Daniel Jones: Giants select sixth overall
The Giants selected Jones in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft, sixth overall.
This probably won't work. Jones (6-foot-5, 221 pounds) is a tall and athletic quarterback who displayed plenty of toughness and poise at Duke, but the production was plainly bad, and even by Duke quarterback standards he failed to stand out. You'd struggle to illustrate many objective advantages in Jones' prospect profile over players like Thaddeus Lewis, Sean Renfree or Thomas Sirk, as Jones finished his Duke career with a brutal 59.9 percent completion rate at 6.4 yards per pass. He did throw 52 touchdowns compared to 29 interceptions and offers some running possibilities, but the complete inability to move the ball downfield is alarming. Unlike Josh Allen last year, Jones has no notable athletic traits with which to offset his problematic production. He should have good pass catchers to throw to in New York, but any defense playing against Jones can probably get away with red-zone style looks in any part of the field, which will make it harder to operate the short passing game that the Giants seem to take for granted with Jones.
