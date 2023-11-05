Jones (knee) went to the locker room during the second quarter of Sunday's game in Las Vegas, Tom Rock of Newsday reports.

Jones' right knee collapsed on him twice in the span of a few plays across the first and second quarters. After paying a visit to the sideline medical tent, he was spotted walking slowly to the locker room, but he at least didn't need a cart or any assistance from the team's medical or training staffs to do so. While Jones is sidelined, Tommy DeVito will direct the Giants offense.