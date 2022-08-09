Jones went 5-for-15 with a pair of interceptions during scrimmage in training camp Monday, per Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

The blame isn't all on Jones' shoulders -- New York pass catchers had multiple drops in practice and the entire offense is learning a new system -- but it's nonetheless not promising that Jones hasn't looked good thus far in camp. Tyrod Taylor even got a rep with the first-team offense Monday, though it's unlikely that anyone but Jones will be under center when the season starts. New head coach Brian Daboll is bringing a new offense that offers reason to be optimistic, but Jones may have to prove that he can be the answer at quarterback to keep his job the entire season.