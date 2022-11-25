Jones completed 21 of 35 passes for 228 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 28-20 loss to the Cowboys. He added 14 rushing yards on three carries.

The Giants were able to take a lead into halftime thanks to their defense, but Dallas took control in the third quarter and Jones' only TD pass of the afternoon came with a little over a minute left in the fourth with New York down by 15. The quarterback once again played a turnover-free game, fumbling once but recovering it himself, but the Cowboys' pass rush also gave him few opportunities to sustain drives. Jones will look for better numbers and a better result in Week 13 against the Commanders.