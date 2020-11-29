Jones injured his right hamstring during the third quarter of Sunday's game at Cincinnati, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

Jones appeared to tweak the hamstring at the end of a seven-yard run. Two plays later, he was unable to step into a third-down throw and left the game. Upon examination and doing some dropbacks on the sideline, he returned to the contest, only to last two more snaps before heading to the bench again. Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Newark Star-Ledger, Jones is questionable to return, but as long as he's off the field, Colt McCoy will helm the Giants offense.