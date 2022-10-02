Jones injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Bears, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Jones had a noticeable limp after taking a sack late in the third quarter but stayed in the game for two more plays before a successful Graham Gano field goal. Team trainers taped up Jones' left ankle on the sideline, per Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record, but Tyrod Taylor handled all the QB reps for the Giants on their next possession before throwing a pick. It remains to be seen if Jones will be able to return to the field.