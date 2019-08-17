Jones completed 11 of 14 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown during Friday's preseason win over the Bears. He also lost a fumble.

Jones got off to an inauspicious start as he relieved Eli Manning for the team's second drive, which ended with his fumble in the red zone. He picked it up after that point, however, and completed 79 percent of his passes while connecting with TJ Jones for a 15-yard touchdown in the second quarter. Jones has been rather impressive during his two preseason outings and will look to continue his ascent Thursday against the Bengals.