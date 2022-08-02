Jones had his best day of training camp Tuesday, according to Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record and Dan Duggan of The Athletic.

Stapleton reports that Jones completed 16 of 20 passes on a day where the situational focus was third-and-longs, though the QB did also throw two interceptions to CB Adoree' Jackson. The situation in New York is a bit different this year, with the quarterback seemingly facing a make-or-break season while new head coach Brian Daboll won't necessarily be tied to Jones. There's also some hope for the rest of the offense to rebound, with offseason additions including first-round pick Evan Neal at right tackle and second-round pick Wan'Dale Robinson at wide receiver. Healthier years from RB Saquon Barkley and WRs Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney could also go a long way toward giving Jones a decent supporting case for the first time in his career.