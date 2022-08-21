Jones and the bulk of the Giants' healthy first-team offense participated in warmups ahead of Sunday's preseason game against the Bengals, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

While it looks like running back Saquon Barkley may not appear in the contest, it seems as though Jones is in line to see some action versus Cincinnati. With that in mind, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record indicates that Jones could make an abbreviated appearance in the contest before giving way to Tyrod Taylor.