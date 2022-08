Jones is slated to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Patriots, Michael Giardi of NFL Network reports.

It remains to be seen how long Jones will be in the game, but Dan Duggan of The Athletic speculates that the Giants' healthy starters "could play as little as a series or as much as a quarter," depending on how they fare early on in the contest. Once Jones exits the game, Tyrod Taylor and Davis Webb are next in line for the team's QB reps.