Jones is inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.
This announcement merely makes what was expected a formality, even with Jones managing to work back to a limited practice Friday. Colt McCoy, who averaged just 3.1 yards per attempt after taking over for Jones against the Bengals in Week 12, will draw the start against a Seahawks defense that's improved against the pass of late, allowing 240.0 yards through the air over the last three games (compared to a 328.8 season figure). Jones' next opportunity to suit up will come in Week 14 against the Cardinals.