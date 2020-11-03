Jones completed 25 of 41 passes for 256 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Monday night's 25-23 loss to the Buccaneers. He also rushed three times for 20 yards.

Jones endured another turbulent outing ending in narrow defeat. The quarterback started with a seven-yard touchdown to Dion Lewis, but his play afterward was mostly marred by barely missing and not spotting teammates open on deep balls, as well as continued bad decision-making under pressure. With two more interceptions, Jones now trails only Carson Wentz in turnovers, but to his credit, Jones rallied the Giants with fourth-down heroics and a beautiful, 19-yard touchdown toss on their final drive. That put New York a two-point conversion away from forcing overtime, but Jones' ensuing attempt was broken up with under 30 seconds remaining. Overall, it was an unfortunately familiar performance for Jones, who'll now turn his attention to a win-able Week 9 matchup against Washington.