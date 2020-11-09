Jones completed 23 of 34 pass attempts for 212 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions during Sunday's 23-20 win against Washington. He added four rushing yards on six attempts.

So continues the trend of Jones' dominance against his divisional foe Washington, as he pushes his record to 4-0 against the Football Team since entering the NFL in 2019. Jones was able to avoid any giveaways despite fumbling twice in this game, though turnovers have cost him dearly in his 21 outings as a starter. He entered Sunday's game with an abysmal 7:9 TD:INT and five fumbles as the Giants stood at 1-7 on the season. Jones has shown athleticism with four performances of 45-plus rushing yards this season, plus he has displayed explosive passing ability at times. Preventing turnovers is the area of his game that requires most rapid improvement if Jones is to stick as the starter in New York. He still carries a career record of 1-16 against all NFL teams besides from Washington as he prepares for a Week 10 matchup against the Eagles' No. 4 pass defense.