Coach Brian Daboll said Monday he intends for the Giants' first-team offense and Jones to play in Sunday's preseason contest against the Bengals, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Daboll said he hasn't yet determined how many series Jones and the first-team offense will handle in New York's second preseason contest. Jones handled the first two offensive drives during the preseason opener against New England, so he and the starting unit could be in line for a similar amount of work August 21 when the Giants host the Bengals.