Giants' Daniel Jones: Likely out for MNF
Jones (ankle) will not practice Friday and is, according to head coach Pat Shurmur, "very likely to miss" Monday's game against the Eagles.
Jones' status for Monday's game has been in doubt all week, and Shurmur's comments Friday morning increase the likelihood he will be unavailable. The Giants have more day of practice this week and may wait to rule Jones out, but it's looking more likely Eli Manning will be back under center Monday night.
More News
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Not practicing, still in boot•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Recovery to be taken 'week to week'•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Appears doubtful for Week 14•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Tending to sore ankle•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Picked thrice in loss•
-
Giants' Daniel Jones: Throws two TDs, cuts hand•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 14 WR Preview: Sit Giants WRs?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 14, including...
-
Fantasy football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 14.
-
Week 14 RB Preview: Sit Mack and Breida
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 14, including how to handle Matt Breida...
-
TNF preview, Cook, Thielen injury update
Who can you trust on Thursday night? Chris Towers breaks down the Bears and Cowboys, and wraps...
-
12/5 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew breaks down the AFC matchups on the Week 14 slate, debating...
-
Week 14 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...