Jones (ankle) will not practice Friday and is, according to head coach Pat Shurmur, "very likely to miss" Monday's game against the Eagles.

Jones' status for Monday's game has been in doubt all week, and Shurmur's comments Friday morning increase the likelihood he will be unavailable. The Giants have more day of practice this week and may wait to rule Jones out, but it's looking more likely Eli Manning will be back under center Monday night.