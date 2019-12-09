Play

Jones is expected to miss 2-to-4 weeks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Recovering from a high ankle sprain, Jones already has been ruled out for Monday's game in Philadelphia. It sounds like he'll miss at least one more week, with no assurances of a return before the end of the season. Eli Manning will get the start Monday night.

