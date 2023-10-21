Jones (neck), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup versus the Commanders, is considered a long shot to play, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

This seems to echo the report given by Mike Garafolo of NFL Network on Friday. That Jones hadn't been cleared for contact, a report affirmed by head coach Brian Daboll, essentially says all that fantasy managers need to know entering Sunday's matchup. As a result, Tyrod Taylor appears likely to make his second consecutive start for Big Blue after throwing for 200 yards on 36 pass attempts in the primetime loss to the Bills last week.