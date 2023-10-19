Jones (neck) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.
Jones was limited for a second straight day, with his workload including throws during the media-access portion of practice. The question seems to be whether he'll be cleared for contact in time for Sunday's game against Washington. If not, Tyrod Taylor will make another start.
