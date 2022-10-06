Jones (ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.
Jones has been limited in the Giants' first two Week 5 practices while he manages a sprained left ankle, but he looks to be making steady progress in his recovery. According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com, head coach Brian Daboll said he thought Jones "did well" with the reps he received Wednesday, prompting the Giants to increase his workload in Thursday's practice. The added reps weren't enough for Jones to bump up to full activity, but he'll look to do just that in the team's final practice of the week Friday. The Giants are scheduled to fly to London overnight and hold their final session of the week overseas in advance of Sunday's game against the Packers.