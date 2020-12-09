Jones (hamstring) was limited at Wednesday's walk-through, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Coach Joe Judge opened Week 14 prep Monday by stating Jones will have "every opportunity" to return Sunday against the Cardinals, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Judge also told Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record that he wants to see Jones "sidestep" and "step up" when pressured in the pocket, while avoiding "getting hurt worse." During the part of Wednesday's session open to the media, Jones was spotted stretching with the team, and his 'limited' tag indicates he was able to fit in some on-field reps. He'll have two more chances to prove his health before week's end.