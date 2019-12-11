Play

Jones (ankle) is practicing in a limited capacity Wednesday, Paul Schwartz of the New York Post reports.

The Giants are hosting a jog-through practice Wednesday, but it's nonetheless encouraging to see Jones taking reps after not being able to practice in any capacity last week. That said, veteran quarterback Eli Manning is working as the starter ahead of Jones, who appears on track to miss another contest while nursing a high-ankle sprain. Coach Pat Shurmur acknowledged that the rookie could suit up as the backup quarterback during Sunday's tilt against the Dolphins, according to Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, but he added that such a scenario is unlikely.

