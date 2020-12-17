Jones (hamstring/ankle) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Jones is dealing with a pair of injuries at the moment: a right hamstring injury that sidelined him Week 13 and a sprained left ankle that he picked up this past Sunday against the Giants. While the Giants didn't hold practice Thursday, coach Joe Judge noted that he was "encouraged" by Jones' ability to move about at Wednesday's session, per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York. This comment comes on the heels of Judge stating Jones will be the starting quarterback Sunday against the Browns as long as he holds up on the field this week. Thus, Friday's practice may be the determining factor for Jones' Week 15 status. In the event he can't suit up this weekend, Jones will hand over starting duties to Colt McCoy.