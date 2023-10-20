Jones (neck) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Commanders, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network suggest Jones may be on "the wrong side of questionable" after coach Brian Daboll revealed Friday morning that the quarterback hadn't been cleared for contact. It sounds like it'll come down to a medical/doctor's decision ahead of Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, rather than being a matter of pain management or something that's left up to Jones. If he's out for a second straight week, Tyrod Taylor will make another start after nearly leading the Giants to an upset of the Bills this past Sunday. it won't be surprising if an announcement comes before Sunday morning, though for now fantasy managers should treat Jones as a potential game-time decision.