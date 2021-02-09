The Giants appear committed to Jones as their starting quarterback for 2021, according to ESPN's Jordan Raanan.

A few NFL teams appear ready to give up on first-round QBs they drafted in recent years, but the Giants are expected to stick with Jones, hoping he'll play better if he has more help around him. To that end, the team could stand to add a solid blocker and another reliable pass catcher, in addition to the potential benefit from getting Saquon Barkley (knee) back on the field. While Jones figures to be the Week 1 starter, it is possible he'll be on a shorter leash in 2021, especially if the Giants find a better backup than Colt McCoy.