Jones (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports.
Jones was sidelined for a spell spanning the third and fourth quarters of the Giants' Week 4 win against the Bears, and he may not have returned at all if backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor hadn't suffered a concussion. In the end, Jones gutted out a sprained left ankle down the stretch, and there's a belief the team won't add another QB to the roster this week, according to Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, meaning he seems to be trending in the right direction. If Taylor can't make it through the protocol for head injuries in time for Sunday's game versus the Packers in London, it'll likely be Jones or practice-squad member Davis Webb under center for New York in Week 5.