Jones (hamstring/ankle) is practicing Friday, but it appears Colt McCoy could get the start Sunday against Cleveland, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com.

It sounds like Jones will be listed as a limited participant for the third time this week, but it isn't clear what his game designation (questionable/doubtful/out) will be on the final injury report. Jones missed Week 13 with a right hamstring injury, then sprained his left ankle when he returned to action last week. The Giants will release their injury Friday afternoon.