Head coach Joe Judge said that Jones (ankle/hamstring) is "heading in the right direction," seemingly putting the quarterback on track to start Sunday in the Giants' game against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Judge's comments came after Jones practiced on a limited basis for the second straight day Thursday. While Jones was a limited participant all of last week before ultimately being ruled out ahead of the Giants' loss to the Browns, he's been taking the first rep ahead of Colt McCoy in both of the team's practices this week, a sign that the coaching staff believes the 2019 first-round pick is on track to play in Baltimore. The Giants will evaluate Jones at their final Week 16 practice Friday before deciding whether to give the signal-caller a designation for the contest.