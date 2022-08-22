Jones completed 14 of 16 passes for 116 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 25-22 preseason win over the Bengals. He added five yards on one rushing attempt in three drives of action.

Jones completed his first six passes but capped New York's second drive with an interception. In fairness to Jones, his interception first bounced off the hands of rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger and then appeared to hit the ground, but it was ruled that Bengals safety Daxton Hill possessed the ball. The 25-year-old quarterback bounced back nicely on his third and final possession of the game, leading a touchdown drive capped by a two-yard Jashaun Corbin run. Despite the presence of veteran alternative Tyrod Taylor on the roster, Jones is locked in as the Giants' starting quarterback while healthy.