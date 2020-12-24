Jones (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.
Jones split first-team reps with Colt McCoy for the second straight practice, but the second-year signal-caller appears to be in a better spot health wise than he was last week. According to Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, Jones has been the first quarterback under center in practices Wednesday and Thursday, whereas McCoy took the initial reps last week before getting the starting nod ahead of Sunday's loss to Washington. Unless he turns in full workout Friday, Jones is still likely to be listed as questionable for this weekend's game in Baltimore, but he appears to have an edge over McCoy for the start based on his practice usage thus far.