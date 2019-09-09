Giants' Daniel Jones: Makes NFL debut in garbage time
Jones took over under center for the Giants' final possession in Sunday's 35-17 loss to the Cowboys, completing three of four passes for 17 yards but losing a fumble on a five-yard run.
Fumbles were an issue for the sixth overall pick in this year's draft during the preseason as well, but in general Jones looked poised in his first taste of regular-season action, even if it did come in garbage time. At some point if the season goes the way of Week 1, the Giants may hand the starting job to Jones, but for now he'll continue to be Eli Manning's understudy.
